Yosemite Valley Reopens Early

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — After closing on Friday evening, the National Park Service opened all of Yosemite Valley a little bit earlier than anticipated.

Yosemite officials initially announced that most of the park would remain closed until at least this Wednesday, due to flood threats.

However, park officials say “the river did not rise as much as forecast,” so the Yosemite Valley reopened Sunday. There were limited concession services for those that entered the park, and a full reopening will be today.

Park officials say to still use caution around waterways, adding, “Do not go into or even approach rivers in Yosemite.”