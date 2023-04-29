Two Sonora Men Arrested For Burglary And Child Abuse

Tuolumne, CA – Two Sonora men were arrested after they went to a Tuolumne home and hit one victim through a screen door while attempting to break in.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to several reports of two men trying to break into a residence in the 18600 block of Pine Street. Once on the scene, deputies to witnesses who told them 25-year-old Andres Foster and 18-year-old Alexander Pomeroy had come to the home, yelling and demanding entry. They described how the two men had broken the screen door and even hit one of the victims through the door while threatening to harm those inside, which included two children.

Foster and Pomeroy were located in the area, and sheriff’s officials say they “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.” Both were arrested for burglary, felony child abuse, criminal threats, felony vandalism, and drunk in public. Pomeroy had an additional charge of misdemeanor battery tacked on to his charges.

Sheriff’s officials estimate the damage to the doors is more than $400.