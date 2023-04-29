Cloudy
70.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Find Out How To Get A State Job

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Healthcare worker

Healthcare worker

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA – With shortages in the healthcare fields, get all the insights on how to get a state job by attending a job career fair next week.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is holding the event in Sacramento on Wednesday, May 3rd. The “How to Get a State Job” event is being put on by the department’s recruitment unit at its Food and Drug Branch-IETU building located at 1500 Capitol Avenue, between 15th and 16th streets, just off Highway 80. Health officials note that there are plenty of healthcare jobs open throughout the state and right here in the Mother Lode.

There will be a presentation at noon and then attendees will get a chance to speak with representatives from CDPH, learn how to apply, and hear more about the career opportunities across various occupational areas, including Administration, Finance, & Operations, Medical Professions (Nurses & Physicians), Administration of Public Health Programs, Scientific Fields, and Information Technology/Data Analytics.

The event is free and open to the public, but a photo ID is required for entry.

 

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 