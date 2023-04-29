Find Out How To Get A State Job

San Andreas, CA – With shortages in the healthcare fields, get all the insights on how to get a state job by attending a job career fair next week.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is holding the event in Sacramento on Wednesday, May 3rd. The “How to Get a State Job” event is being put on by the department’s recruitment unit at its Food and Drug Branch-IETU building located at 1500 Capitol Avenue, between 15th and 16th streets, just off Highway 80. Health officials note that there are plenty of healthcare jobs open throughout the state and right here in the Mother Lode.

There will be a presentation at noon and then attendees will get a chance to speak with representatives from CDPH, learn how to apply, and hear more about the career opportunities across various occupational areas, including Administration, Finance, & Operations, Medical Professions (Nurses & Physicians), Administration of Public Health Programs, Scientific Fields, and Information Technology/Data Analytics.

The event is free and open to the public, but a photo ID is required for entry.