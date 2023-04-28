Flood Warning For The Merced River In Yosemite National Park

Pohono Bridge In Yosemite View Photo

An extended period of very warm temperatures is causing rapid snow melt, which is expected to cause flooding along the waterways in Yosemite National Park.

A Flood Watch for Yosemite National Park is currently in effect until Tuesday morning. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Merced River at Pohono Bridge (in Yosemite National Park), from late tonight until late Monday morning.

Minor flooding is forecast.

At 8:00 AM this morning, the water level stage was 8.7 feet. Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

At 10.0 feet, the western portion of the North Pines Campground, located at the east end of Yosemite Valley between the confluence of the Merced River and Tenaya Creek, begins to flood. Water rises to the base of the swinging bridge, downstream from Chapel Meadow.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight.

The water level should peak at 10.9 feet at 2 AM PDT early Sunday morning.

This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.2 feet on 06/09/1978.

The water level should fall below flood stage and remain below flood stage Monday morning.

Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.