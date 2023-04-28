Calaveras County Fair And Jumping Frog Jubilee Approaches

Calaveras County Fair View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will preview the 2023 Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee which will be held May 18-21.

Fair Manager Laurie Giannini will be the guest. This year’s theme is Frog Cheers And 130 Years. Various events will take place over the coming weeks leading up to the fair, including the annual frog jump at the state capitol. This year’s fair will feature a full slate of arena events, musical entertainment, food, competitions, and activities.

Giannini will also talk about the history of the fair and its economic impact on the region.