Clear
87.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Calaveras County Fair And Jumping Frog Jubilee Approaches

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County Fair

Calaveras County Fair

Photo Icon View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will preview the 2023 Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee which will be held May 18-21.

Fair Manager Laurie Giannini will be the guest. This year’s theme is Frog Cheers And 130 Years. Various events will take place over the coming weeks leading up to the fair, including the annual frog jump at the state capitol. This year’s fair will feature a full slate of arena events, musical entertainment, food, competitions, and activities.

Giannini will also talk about the history of the fair and its economic impact on the region.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert