Update: Fire In Forest

Update at 4:40 p.m.: Additional resources have been called to a vegetation fire in the Jupiter area of the Stanislaus National Forest. Currently, there are three forest and one CAL Fire engine battling the blaze along with a hand and two fuel crews. Another hand crew has been requested. Further details on the fire can be viewed below.

Original post at 4:15 p.m.: Jupiter, CA — Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire in the Jupiter area of the Stanislaus National Forest.

The flames broke out just before 4 p.m. in the 17300 block of Star Road/Forest Rte. 3N12 near Italian Bar Road and north of Highway 108. The blaze is burning in heavy grass and timber and moving at a moderate rate of spread. Currently, the fire is 2-3 acres. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.