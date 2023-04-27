Clear
85.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Fire In Forest

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Fire in STF in the Jupiter area of Tuolumne County 4:30 p.m...

Fire in STF in the Jupiter area of Tuolumne County 4:30 p.m...

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 4:40 p.m.: Additional resources have been called to a vegetation fire in the Jupiter area of the Stanislaus National Forest. Currently, there are three forest and one CAL Fire engine battling the blaze along with a hand and two fuel crews. Another hand crew has been requested. Further details on the fire can be viewed below.

Original post at 4:15 p.m.:  Jupiter, CA — Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire in the Jupiter area of the Stanislaus National Forest.

The flames broke out just before 4 p.m. in the 17300 block of Star Road/Forest Rte. 3N12 near Italian Bar Road and north of Highway 108. The blaze is burning in heavy grass and timber and moving at a moderate rate of spread. Currently, the fire is 2-3 acres. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

 

 

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 