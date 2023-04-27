Tuolumne County Excellence In Teaching Award Winners

2023 Excellence In Teaching Award Recipients View Photo

Columbia, CA — Teachers from across Tuolumne County were recognized for their dedication and impact at a special dinner earlier this week.

The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office and the County Board of Education presented the 2023 Excellence in Teaching awards to honorees from each individual school district. The dinner, held at Angelo’s Hall in Columbia, included a video presentation where students talked about how the teachers have impacted their lives.

Of particular note, the Career Achievement Award was given to Emily Hanchet, who has worked at the Big Oak Flat/Groveland Unified School District in several capacities over the past 25 years and is retiring at the end of the school year. The award is given to an educator who has been a role model to students, coworkers, and the community.

The full list of the 2023 honorees is below:

April France – ATCAA-Head Start

Allen Aldridge – Belleview Elementary

Jodi Richey – Big Oak Flat-Groveland

Jessica Mathews – Columbia Elementary

Thomas Hofstra – Columbia College

Tamara Hansen – Curtis Creek Elementary

Corynne Zavoda – Gold Rush Charter

Holly Hutchins – Jamestown Elementary

Teri Cox – Sierra Adult School

Leslie Bloom – Sonora Elementary

Matt Devol – Sonora High School

Jennifer Lewicki – Soulsbyville Elementary

Bob Haycock – Summerville Elementary

Erika Caldera – Summerville High School

Sarah Reid – TCSOS

Paula Broveleit – Twain Harte Elementary