Tuolumne County Excellence In Teaching Award Winners
2023 Excellence In Teaching Award Recipients
Columbia, CA — Teachers from across Tuolumne County were recognized for their dedication and impact at a special dinner earlier this week.
The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office and the County Board of Education presented the 2023 Excellence in Teaching awards to honorees from each individual school district. The dinner, held at Angelo’s Hall in Columbia, included a video presentation where students talked about how the teachers have impacted their lives.
Of particular note, the Career Achievement Award was given to Emily Hanchet, who has worked at the Big Oak Flat/Groveland Unified School District in several capacities over the past 25 years and is retiring at the end of the school year. The award is given to an educator who has been a role model to students, coworkers, and the community.
The full list of the 2023 honorees is below:
April France – ATCAA-Head Start
Allen Aldridge – Belleview Elementary
Jodi Richey – Big Oak Flat-Groveland
Jessica Mathews – Columbia Elementary
Thomas Hofstra – Columbia College
Tamara Hansen – Curtis Creek Elementary
Corynne Zavoda – Gold Rush Charter
Holly Hutchins – Jamestown Elementary
Teri Cox – Sierra Adult School
Leslie Bloom – Sonora Elementary
Matt Devol – Sonora High School
Jennifer Lewicki – Soulsbyville Elementary
Bob Haycock – Summerville Elementary
Erika Caldera – Summerville High School
Sarah Reid – TCSOS
Paula Broveleit – Twain Harte Elementary