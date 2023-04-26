Lingering Mountain Snow Prompts Forest Seasonal Road Closure Extensions

Several feet of snow in the Pinecrest area on the Summit Ranger District on STF View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – Many roads remain snow-covered in the Stanislaus National Forest forcing the extension of seasonal closures.

Forest officials report the extension is for public safety. It prohibits the use of motor vehicles on roadways within the Summit, Calaveras and Miwok Ranger Districts. The order runs through May 31. It does not apply to over-snow vehicles with a minimum of 12 inches of snow and these roadways: 5N01, 4N23, 5N40Y, 7N09, 7N23, and 17EV485.

Forest officials say they are monitoring conditions and if the situation improves this order could change. The list of roadways impacted and maps can be found by clicking here.