Clear
81.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lingering Mountain Snow Prompts Forest Seasonal Road Closure Extensions

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Several feet of snow in the Pinecrest area on the Summit Ranger District on STF

Several feet of snow in the Pinecrest area on the Summit Ranger District on STF

Photo Icon View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – Many roads remain snow-covered in the Stanislaus National Forest forcing the extension of seasonal closures.

Forest officials report the extension is for public safety. It prohibits the use of motor vehicles on roadways within the Summit, Calaveras and Miwok Ranger Districts. The order runs through May 31. It does not apply to over-snow vehicles with a minimum of 12 inches of snow and these roadways: 5N01, 4N23, 5N40Y, 7N09, 7N23, and 17EV485.

Forest officials say they are monitoring conditions and if the situation improves this order could change. The list of roadways impacted and maps can be found by clicking here.

 

 

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 