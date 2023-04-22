Protect Home And Self From Mosquitos

Mosquito biting person View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Health officials warn that mosquito numbers could explode due to the recent pouring rains and also raise the risk of exposure to the West Nile Virus.

Calaveras County Public Health cautions the public that as temperatures begin to rise following the recent rains, it’s important to be aware of the increase in mosquito populations. There are many methods of mosquito prevention and control that can decrease the risk of getting bitten and reduce the chances of contracting a mosquito-borne illness, such as the West Nile Virus. Mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water and then grow in the water, taking only seven days sometimes to grow into an adult. A simple prevention is to empty the water out of buckets, old tires, pool covers, flower pots, and toys. Also, make sure to change the water daily for pets and weekly for bird baths.

To keep homes safe, eliminate any standing water in the nearby area. County Environmental Management Administrator, Lisa Medina, adds, “Protect yourselves against mosquitoes by using effective repellant and wearing loose long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors at dusk and dawn.” She reminds everyone, “Don’t forget about our pets! Pet bug spray formulated just for animals is available at pet stores or check with your veterinarian for other options.”

Regarding transmitting the virus, mosquitoes tend to bite in the early morning and evening hours. Health officials recommend insect repellents that contain ingredients like DEET [picaridin, IR3535, 2-undecanone] and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol that provide longer-lasting protection if used as directed by manufacturers.

For more information on the prevention and control of West Nile Virus, click here. For questions and concerns regarding environmental issues, please contact Calaveras County Environmental Health at 209-754-6399.