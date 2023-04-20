Coyote Sam’s Gang Tries To Stop The Mother Lode Roundup

Coyote Sam's Gang holds Dr. Wes Whitman Captive as part of the Roundup activities View Photos

Sonora, CA — One of the traditional events leading up to the Mother Lode Roundup played out in downtown Sonora during the noon hour.

Coyote Sam and his gang of misfits came through town trying to prevent the event from taking place on Mother’s Day weekend, this year falling on May 13-14. The community celebration, highlighted by the parade and two day rodeo, is put on by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse.

There were a handful of gunshots fired, but fewer than in past years. The misfits were also armed this time around with water and string guns. Coyote Sam annually comes to Sonora trying to disrupt the Roundup sponsors luncheon, which was held at Emberz restaurant.

On a related note, Posse General Chairman Audie Archer announced that this year’s Mother Lode Roundup Grand Marshall will be the late Sheriff Dick Rogers. Members of Rogers’ family were at the luncheon to accept the award. The Posse let Sheriff Rogers know about the recognition shortly before he passed away.

Archer also announced that Top Hand Award is going to Denny Walter and the Mother of the Year is Elaine Wolfgang.

