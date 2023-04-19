Some Mariposa County Residents Asked To Conserve Water

Water From The Faucet View Photo

Mariposa County, CA — Mariposa County Public Works is asking residents in the Yosemite West area to use their faucets sparingly over the next couple of weeks.

The department reports that the water supply main from the well has sustained major damage and the repairs are expected to take two weeks due to snowpack and access difficulties. Residents in that area are asked to conserve water as crews are working to secure access to the water storage tank, deliver potable water to the storage tank, and resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

Public works officials added, “While water supply will be limited, there are no concerns regarding water quality at this time.”