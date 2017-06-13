Search Continues In Calaveras County For Missing Pilot

Leroy Del Don Jr. Enlarge

Mountain Ranch, CA — A multi-agency search continues east of Mountain Ranch for missing pilot Leroy Del Don Jr. and his twin engine airplane.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that other agencies assisting in the effort include the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. Around 35 people are involved.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that progress has been slow due to the difficult terrain and heavy brush. The California National Guard is also providing two helicopters that are being used to transport teams to the search areas and provide an aerial view.

The Civil Air Patrol also conducted a search of the immediate and outlying area using imaging and detection finding equipment.

Anyone with information on Del Don should call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500. He never arrived at Columbia Airport after departing from Patterson.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.