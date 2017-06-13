Quantcast
Search Continues In Calaveras County For Missing Pilot

Leroy Del Don Jr.
Leroy Del Don Jr. Photo Icon Enlarge
06/13/2017 10:39 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Mountain Ranch, CA — A multi-agency search continues east of Mountain Ranch for missing pilot Leroy Del Don Jr. and his twin engine airplane.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that other agencies assisting in the effort include the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. Around 35 people are involved.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that progress has been slow due to the difficult terrain and heavy brush. The California National Guard is also providing two helicopters that are being used to transport teams to the search areas and provide an aerial view.

The Civil Air Patrol also conducted a search of the immediate and outlying area using imaging and detection finding equipment.

Anyone with information on Del Don should call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500. He never arrived at Columbia Airport after departing from Patterson.

