Grab Some Popcorn To View A New Video: Water Our Gold

Utica Video Premiere Flyer View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Angels Camp and two local water distributors in Calaveras County have created the video to get public support for new projects without raising rates to do it.

The city, Union Public Utility District (UPUD) and Utica Water and Power Authority (Utica) want to get community members invested in water through a free video premiere of “Water: Our Gold.” It will be shown at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the Ironstone Vineyards Music Room. Utica Water and Power Authority General Manager Joel Metzger says it is not about raising rates but working to get federal and state grants. He explained, “We need to build some projects. Get ourselves where we’re protected from wildfire. We don’t lose those flumes in the future and also so we can keep our rates down because these old systems they’re extremely expensive to run, so anything we can do to make sure we control those long-term costs, we want to get those grants. He added, “These projects really will matter. This is going to make a difference to our community. It’s going to make a difference to people’s pocketbooks, not just now, but for future generations. That’s why we really hope people come out. I think we can achieve great things together.”

This video tells the 170-year story of the Murphys, Vallecito, and Angels Camp water supply dating back to the Gold Rush. Before the showing, UPUD will present the history of its water system, Utica will present a high-level educational overview of California water rights, and attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at how Utica staff managed the massive storm flows from the atmospheric rivers that drenched California between December and February.

“Water is our Gold. It’s never been more true than this extreme weather pattern that we’ve experienced with intense drought followed by one of the wettest winters we’ve ever seen, the biggest snowpack on record. So, we need to do everything that we can to adapt and be ready to and be ahead of these changing conditions to make sure that our community has a safe reliable water supply,” advised Metzger.

Popcorn, cookies, and coffee will be free with wine available for purchase. Space is limited, requiring attendees to RSVP by filling out a form found here or emailing customerservice@upudwater.org, or calling (209) 728-3651.