Disturbing Animal Trend In Tuolumne County

Gray fox that was displaying signs of distemper the homeowner contacted Sonora Police who captured the animal in February, 2023 View Photos

Jamestown, CA – A disturbing trend has developed over the past few months, and now Tuolumne County Animal Control is cautioning dog owners to make sure their pet’s shots are up-to-date.

Shelter officials report an increase in gray foxes displaying “abnormal behavior,” prompting them to take some blood samples, resulting in two testing positive for canine distemper virus (CDV). The viral disease can affect dogs, raccoons, gray foxes, skunks, badgers, mountain lions, coyotes, and some marine life, with outbreaks lasting for years in some cases.

“It is undetermined how many animals will be affected,” according to shelter officials, who added that the disease is often fatal with a 50% mortality rate in adult dogs and 80% in puppies.

Unvaccinated dogs are more likely to contract and spread the disease through food and water dishes accidentally used by infected wildlife. Another way the virus spreads is through direct contact with saliva (drool), inhalation of infected respiratory droplets, and tears. The virus cannot be transmitted to humans.

“Keeping dogs up to date on vaccinations not only protects pets; it protects wildlife,” said California Department of Fish & Wildlife (CDFW) Senior Wildlife Veterinarian Deana Clifford. “Wild animals can spread distemper to domestic dogs, but unvaccinated domestic dogs can also spread the disease to wild animals.”

Anyone witnessing a sick animal should contact their local Fish and Game Department at (559) 243-4009. Do not try to grab or “help” the animal, and keep pets away from them, according to shelter officials. They add that if your pet has been exposed, immediately call your veterinarian and report the incident to Tuolumne County Animal Control at (209) 694-2730 for possible rabies control and quarantine. Also, make sure your dog is current on its vaccinations.

If a wild animal bites or scratches you, wash the wound vigorously with soap and water and consult a physician and/or contact your county’s public health department or Tuolumne County Animal Control at (209) 694-2730. For more details on CDV including symptoms, click here.