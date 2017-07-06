Don Pedro And Tioga High School Graduations

Graduation Caps Enlarge

This week will be filled with graduation ceremonies at all four of Tuolumne County’s major public High Schools.

Dave Urquhart, Big Oak Flat-Groveland Unified School District Superintendent, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Big Oak Flat-Groveland Unified School District is made up of Teneya Elementary, Tioga High School and Don Pedro High School.

Nine students will graduate Don Pedro High School inside of the school gymnasium, Thursday June 8th at 6 PM.

The overall student population at Don Pedro High School is forty-three students.

A total of thirteen Tioga High School seniors will graduate on the campus field, Friday June 9th at 7 pm.

The overall student population at Tioga High School is forty-seven students.

Summerville High School will hold their Graduation ceremony Friday night June 9th.

Sonora High School held their graduation ceremony Thursday night June 8th.

Written by Mark Truppner.