An Early Morning Unexpected “House Guest” In Arnold

Arnold, CA — An Arnold man heard his ring camera go off at 2 a.m. this morning, and when he looked at it, he was shocked to see an intruder in his garage.

Larry Collum, a Mills Woods subdivision resident, then grabbed his cell phone and decided to check out what was going on in his garage for himself. At first, all he could see were two glowing eyes at the dark end of the garage, coming towards him on the left side of his vehicle. Slowly, a shape emerges, and soon it becomes clear that there is a large bear wandering into his garage. The bear was very cautious as it entered and then turned around and went towards the end of the garage and stood there. It was not until Collum hit his garage door button that the bear was startled and quickly ran away.

Collum believes the bear was searching for trash cans to find an early morning snack after another family member accidentally left the garage door open when returning home. He says he wanted to share the video of his unexpected “house guest” to alert his neighbors that a curious bear is roaming the area.