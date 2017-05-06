19-year-old Charged With Four Violent Felonies

San Andreas, CA – A Valley Springs man arrested over the weekend is facing charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment with violence, battery with serious bodily injury and making criminal threats.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Anthony Eberhardt, “On Friday night around 5:45 p.m. the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Gold King Drive, where they placed an Evan [Lyle] Crow, 19 years old from Valley Springs, under arrest…an investigation is ongoing.” Eberhardt adds that due to the nature of the charges and investigation, no further details are currently available. Crow remains in custody at the Calaveras County Jail.

In other felony arrests, deputies picked up John Allen Logg, 44, of San Andreas outside Umpqua Bank in San Andreas Friday morning around 9 for being intoxicated in public following a 911 complaint call. According to Sgt. Eberhardt, Logg, a felon, was allegedly in violation of his parole because he was carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.