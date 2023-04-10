FEMA Collecting Local Storm Damage Info

Downtown Sonora Flooding View Photo

Sonora, CA — Anyone who had damage at their primary residence in Tuolumne County from storm events beginning on February 21 is encouraged to register with FEMA.

We reported earlier that President Joe Biden has signed a federal disaster declaration for the county to assist local residents impacted.

It covers the high winds, snow storms, and flooding, that occurred around March 11.

FEMA spokesperson Chad Bowman says, “If you believe you have suffered damage, and have contacted your insurance, we advise that you register for FEMA Assistance. The reason is that if you do not register, you will not qualify. If you do register, you may qualify. We want everybody to have an opportunity to potentially qualify for some type of assistance.”

Assistance will primarily help those who are “uninsured and underinsured.”

FEMA is also working to coordinate recovery centers/events with Tuolumne County OES so that residents can drop by, register, and ask questions. The dates and times have not yet been finalized. In the meantime, people impacted can also register at federalassistance.gov.