Late Night Golf Cart Jaunt With Alcohol Turns Tragic

San Andreas, CA – A late-night ride through a private olive orchard ended tragically for two Mother Lode visitors.

According to the CHP San Andreas Unit, it was just after 11 p.m. Saturday as Richard Clarke, 57, of San Jose was piloting an EZ- Go golf cart through the orchard, located off Camanche Parkway South, near Limestone Drive. CHP officials say he was intoxicated at the time and his passenger, Debra Bedard, 58, also of San Jose, was holding two wineglasses.

As Clarke approached the end of the orchard and made a left turn, Bedard, unable to stabilize herself, fell out of the cart with the glasses, which shattered beneath her. The CHP reports that she died at the scene from injuries sustained as she landed on the shards. Clarke was arrested for driving under the influence.

