A Snowfall Record In Yosemite

Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite with record snow View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Snowfall levels in Yosemite National Park reached record levels in one area of the park, making history.

Park rangers at the Tuolumne Meadows Ski Hut trekked out this week to gather the data for its standard April 1 snow survey window. It showed that this was the “snowiest Tuolumne Meadows winter on record” for this month’s survey. Rangers collected the data from various survey sites, which found an average snow depth of 177.3 inches, or 14.78 feet, and 79.68 inches, or 6.64 feet, of snow water equivalent (SWE). The previous record was set in the winter of 1983 with an average snow depth of 168.84 inches and 66.98 inches of SWE. Park rangers noted that this historical data dates back to 1930.

While conducting the survey in Tuolumne Meadows, the ranger also spotted signs of wildlife venturing out to check out the snow conditions, including a great horned owl and a flurry of violet-green swallows flying overhead.