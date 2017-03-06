Sonora Man Heads To Prison Convicted Of A Host of Crimes

Sonora, California –– A Sonora man has been convicted of domestic violence, identity theft, and drugs among other charges and will spend nearly 21 years behind bars.

A sentence of 20 years and eight months stemmed from five separate cases dating back to February of 2015. Tuolumne County District Attorney Laura Krieg indicated that Scott Warren Anderson’s conviction included pleas for eight felonies and two misdemeanor charges: four counts of identity theft, three counts of inflicting injury on a spouse, vandalism, disobeying a court order, and possession of methamphetamine.

Anderson was found guilty of $2300 in forged and passed stolen checks, violation of a protective order by assaulting his wife several times, once choking her unconscious. Additionally, during one of the attacks on his wife he became combative with police and struck a patrol car multiple times, causing $700 in damage.

Anderson admitted to inflicting great bodily injury on the victim, making that crime a “violent” felony and to committing a crime while out on bail. He also had a prior term in prison and strike which enhanced his overall sentence, according to D.A. Krieg. She explains that because he was convicted of a “violent” offense, he should serve 85 percent of the 20 years and 8 month sentence due to a 15 percent conduct credit.

