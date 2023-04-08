Traffic Alert In Calaveras County Today
Copperopolis Road Race
Copperopolis, CA – Travelers on two wheels will take over the roadways in Copperopolis today.
The Copperopolis Road Race will get underway at 6 a.m. this morning and cause some traffic delays. The race will run until 4:30 p.m. Roads impacted by the event in Calaveras County include:
- Milton Road – From Hunt Road to Rock Creek Road
- Rock Creek Road – From Milton Road to Salt Springs Road
- Salt Springs Road – From Rock Creek Road to Hunt Road
- Hunt Road – From Salt Springs Road to Milton Road
Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.