Traffic Alert In Calaveras County Today

Copperopolis, CA – Travelers on two wheels will take over the roadways in Copperopolis today.

The Copperopolis Road Race will get underway at 6 a.m. this morning and cause some traffic delays. The race will run until 4:30 p.m. Roads impacted by the event in Calaveras County include:

Milton Road – From Hunt Road to Rock Creek Road

Rock Creek Road – From Milton Road to Salt Springs Road

Salt Springs Road – From Rock Creek Road to Hunt Road

Hunt Road – From Salt Springs Road to Milton Road

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.