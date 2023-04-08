Mostly Clear
Traffic Alert In Calaveras County Today

By Tracey Petersen
Copperopolis Road Race

Copperopolis, CA – Travelers on two wheels will take over the roadways in Copperopolis today.

The Copperopolis Road Race will get underway at 6 a.m. this morning and cause some traffic delays. The race will run until 4:30 p.m. Roads impacted by the event in Calaveras County include:

  • Milton Road – From Hunt Road to Rock Creek Road
  • Rock Creek Road – From Milton Road to Salt Springs Road
  • Salt Springs Road – From Rock Creek Road to Hunt Road
  • Hunt Road – From Salt Springs Road to Milton Road

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.

