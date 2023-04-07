Winter Weather Advisory For The Upper Sierra Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet from 11 PM this evening until 2 PM Friday.

The snow levels will range from 5,500 to 6,000 feet tonight, before rising to above 6,000 feet by Friday afternoon.

The total snow accumulations above 5,500 feet will range from two to eight inches.

Winds may gust as high as forty mph.

Travel in the high country could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

As of publishing time, Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open with no restrictions. There are no restrictions up to the winter closure gate at Sno-Park on Highway 108. There are also no restrictions up to the closure gate at Lake Alpine on Highway 4. And finally, there are no restrictions up to the closure gate at Crane Flat on Highway 120.

