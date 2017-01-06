Quantcast
help information
Clear
78.3 ° F
Full Weather

Update: Vegetation Fire Tuolumne County Contained

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo
Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Photo Icon Enlarge
06/01/2017 4:35 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 4:35 p.m.: Cal Fire reports the fire has been contained at two acres after flames broke out in grass along Klein Street in Jamestown. What sparked the blaze is under investigation, according to spokesperson Lindy Shoff, who adds crews will be mopping up for the next hour.

Original post at 4:10 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Firefighters and Columbia air are on the scene of a vegetation fire in Jamestown. The flames are in grass at a property located at 16209 Klein Steet near the Jacksonville Road intersection. Cal Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff details, “It’s approximately two aces in the grass with a slow rate of spread. There is currently two engines, a hand crew and Air Attack on scene.” She adds no structures are threatened.  We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news enter.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
16209 Klein Steet, Jamestown, CA

loading map - please wait...

16209 Klein Steet, Jamestown, CA 37.916379, -120.412939 16205 Klein Street, Jamestown, CA, United States (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.