Update: Vegetation Fire Tuolumne County Contained

Update at 4:35 p.m.: Cal Fire reports the fire has been contained at two acres after flames broke out in grass along Klein Street in Jamestown. What sparked the blaze is under investigation, according to spokesperson Lindy Shoff, who adds crews will be mopping up for the next hour.

Original post at 4:10 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Firefighters and Columbia air are on the scene of a vegetation fire in Jamestown. The flames are in grass at a property located at 16209 Klein Steet near the Jacksonville Road intersection. Cal Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff details, “It’s approximately two aces in the grass with a slow rate of spread. There is currently two engines, a hand crew and Air Attack on scene.” She adds no structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news enter.

