Brown Heading To China To Build Support For Climate Policies

Governor Jerry Brown Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — While President Donald Trump has been mulling whether to withdraw the US from the Paris accord agreement on climate change, Governor Jerry Brown says California will continue its carbon cutting goals.

Governor Brown is headed to China this week to build foreign support for carbon reducing policies. Brown tells the Associated Press that California will work with governments around the world to combat climate change even if President Trump rolls back environmental regulations.

President Trump has argued that environmental policies have had a negative impact on businesses, and has indicated that a rollback could help grow the economy. Trump says he will announce his decision regarding the Paris accord this afternoon.

It is another recent case of the federal government and the State of California heading in opposite policy directions.

This will mark Brown’s second trip to China as Governor. He is scheduled to speak at a conference of global energy ministers about California’s actions to combat climate change and encourage overseas government leaders to take similar steps.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.