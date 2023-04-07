Easter Weekend Events In The Mother Lode

Annual Columbia Easter Celebration View Photo

There are several events planned this Easter Holiday weekend.

The Mother Lode Art Association is hosting its 68th Fine Art Show and Exhibition at the Sonora Opera Hall. The doors open today, April 7th and the artwork will be available to view through April 15th as detailed here.

Tonight is Alumni Night at Sonora High School’s performance of Mary Poppins Jr. with all Alumni getting into the Auditorium for $5. Saturday there is a 2 pm and a 7 pm performance as well, details are here.

Christian Heights Church’s Road to Calvary an Easter Passion Play continues performances from 7 pm to 9 pm this weekend. Details are in the community calendar here.

At Murphy’s Creek Theatre catch a performance of Let There Be Love beginning at 7:30 pm.

Off Greenely Road join Golden Sonora Health Care at their first Easter Egg Hunt open to the community today. Free games, food, prizes and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Bring your own Easter Basket to collect eggs for the Egg Hunt from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

If you have tickets for the Jr. Bears Fundraiser, the aspiring Jr. Bears football players greatly appreciate it and you will receive food and help pay for the cost of the season. Food will be served tonight at Tuolumne Hall as detailed here.

It is 2nd Saturday Art Night in downtown Sonora from 5 pm to 8:00 pm on Washington Street and Linoberg. There will be a Second Saturday Dance at the Aronos Hall from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm and later there is a Bunny Barhop sponsored by Serventes Saloon. The event is a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Tuolumne County with punch cards at your local watering hole.

Saturday is opening night at the Fallon House in Columbia for Sierra Repertory Theater’s performance of Clue. Performances will continue through May 7th.

Christian Heights Church is hosting a free Easter Egg Hunt Saturday in their Athletic Field beginning at 10 am.

Grace Hills Covenant Church in Angels Camp also hosts a Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at 10 am.

At Mary Laveroni Community Park in Groveland Groveland at 9:45 am on Saturday there will also be an Easter Egg Hunt. The Groveland Community Hall will have a Bunny Bake Sale Saturday at 10:30 am and later there will be photos with the Easter Bunny.

Columbia State Historic Park is hosting their Victorian Easter Parade Sunday. The event is coordinated by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Dress up in your Victoria Easter finery and march in the Victorian Easter Parade. Registration begins at 11 am, and the parade is at 12:30 pm. Columbia’s popular Easter Egg Hunts begin with the small Fry Egg Search at noon for ages 3 to 5, and after the Easter Parade, the Junior Egg Poachers (ages 6 to 8) at 1pm, and finally, the Great Egg Scramblers (ages 9 to 12) at 1:30 pm.

Ironstone will host their Breakfast with the Easter Bunny Sunday and the Easter Egg Hunt provided by the Lions Club. Egg hunts begin at 10 am for those 5 years old and under, at 10:30 am for age 6 to 8 years old, and 11 am is the last hunt for ages 9 to 12 years old.

Rim Fire Volunteer Reforestation is planned this weekend details from the Tuolumne River Trust are in our events calendar here.

Sunday is also Resurrection Sunday Funday at the Creekside Community Church in Sonora.

At the Calaveras County Fair Grounds in Angels Camp on Saturday, there will be a fundraiser for Creative Expressions. Details about Creative Expressions are in the event listing here.

All entry forms for the Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee are due by 5 pm on Saturday details are here.

In recognition of April being National Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, be on the lookout for pinwheel displays throughout the County in recognition of this important campaign. The pinwheel has been the national symbol of child abuse prevention since 2008. The pinwheel is a symbol of joy, playfulness, and wonder and serves as a physical reminder of the type of childhood we want for our young people. Youth from the Steps to Success Camp Program helped create a pinwheel display at the Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Center.