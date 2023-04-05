Caltrans Actively Assessing Mountain Passes For Hazards

Sonora, CA — Caltrans is assessing the mountain passes for reopening this spring after record rain, snowfall and high winds wreaked havoc in the Sierras.

Crews are assessing the work that will need to be done to open Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 108 Sonora Pass as quickly as possible. Caltrans noted that the major factors impacting their cleanup efforts are the amount of snow, the frequency and duration of late-season spring storms, springtime temperatures, and winter damage to the roadway.

Another impact is that Sonora Pass has grades greater than 20 percent and Ebbetts Pass has grades greater than 23 percent, which far exceed the typical modern mountain highway grade of 6 percent, according to Caltrans. That, along with the high elevation and narrow width of the roadway, does not allow for snow removal equipment and traffic to be on the roadways at the same time, making season-long operations impractical.

Noting that the crews will be working seven days a week, weather permitting, Caltrans stresses, “The process of opening passes includes more than just removing snow, such as slide removal, pavement repair, tree maintenance, and ditch clearing.”

Drivers should be aware of potential hazards associated with mountain driving, such as rockslides and icy roads, and check road conditions before traveling. Caltrans reminds motorists to carry chains when traveling in the mountains and be prepared to stop and install them when highway signs indicate chains are required.