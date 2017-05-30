Update: Vegetation Fire

Cal Fire Truck Enlarge

Update at 1:45 p.m.: Cal Fire is getting a handle on a grass fire in Jenny Lind. Spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports, “The fire is currently one acre in the grass with a slow rate of spread. The forward progress has been stopped and all aircraft has been called off the scene.”

Shoff adds that remaining on scene are five engines and two hand crews working to contain the blaze. No structures are threatened. (See below for more fire details.)

Original post at 1:26 p.m.: Jenny Lind, CA — Firefighters are heading to a vegetation fire in Jenny Lind.

Cal Fire reports it was called in as a small grass fire on the 6600 block of Pettinger Road near the intersection of Southworth Road. There is no word on size or rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

