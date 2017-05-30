Smoke Will Be Visible From Stanislaus National Forest

Prescribed Burn In Stanislaus National Forest Enlarge

Mi Wuk Village, CA — Some smoke is expected to be visible today coming from the Stanislaus National Forest, notably near the communities of Mi Wuk Village, Sierra Village, Long Barn and Cold Springs.

Forest Service Spokesperson Diana Fredlund says, “We are continuing the South 108 Corridor Underburn. It is actually a long-standing prescribed burn program we’re going to be doing for a while. It started last week and we’ll probably continue through the spring, as long as the conditions are right. The total for this particular underburn is around 175 acres.”

Today, an estimated 40 acres will be burned. Future burning days will be selected based on the weather conditions.

Fredlund says residents may experience smoke in the neighboring communities and drifting along Highway 108. She says there is no need to report it to fire officials.

