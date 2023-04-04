Tuolumne County Included In Latest Federal Disaster Declaration

Shepherd Street Sonora Flooding View Photo

Sonora, CA — President Joe Biden has signed a new federal disaster declaration to help counties recover from the impacts of flooding, mudslides, and high winds.

The latest declaration covers the counties of Tuolumne, Mariposa, Kern, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz and Tulare. It covers recent storms beginning on February 21, including the tornado that touched down in Tuolumne County on March 11, which was followed by heavy flooding.

Governor Gavin Newsom responds, “This declaration brings in more vital resources as we continue to work in lockstep with local, state, and federal partners to support communities that have been turned upside down by these storms.”

The declaration will help Californians who were impacted with things like housing assistance, food aid, counseling, medical needs, and legal services.

The Governor’s Office reports that residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.