Tuolumne Supervisors To Pick New TUD Board Member

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District board was split on who should replace the recently resigned Lisa Murphy on the board of directors, so the Tuolumne County board of supervisors will weigh in on the issue.

Two candidates applied, Troy Carle and Glen Jacobs. At a recent meeting, TUD board members Jeff Kerns and David Boatwright voted for Jacobs, and Barbara Balen and Ron Ringen supported Carle.

With no consensus, the decision now goes to the board of supervisors. Both candidates will be on hand at Tuesday’s supervisors’ meeting to answer questions, and the board will be asked to vote on who should fill the role through the remainder of the term, expiring in December of next year.

Jacobs’ application can be found by clicking here, and Carle’s application can be found by clicking here.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am and the TUD appointment will be voted on at 11:30am.

The board is also scheduled to approve proclamations related to Child Abuse Prevention Month, Public Health Week, and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.