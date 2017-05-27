Gearing Up For Fire Season

Sonora, CA — After five years of drought and then a wicked wet winter Cal Fire and Forest Service crews are gearing up for wildfires and tell us what to expect.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views features Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras County Unit Chief Josh White and Deputy Fire Chief of the Stanislaus National Forest Steve Baran. They will discuss the biggest threat this season and what the public can do to help them combat wildfires. Additionally, both will detail the staffing for the season. Chief White notes that right now they are in the transitional phase. He indicates that the Columbia aircraft should all be in place by this Monday and the unit will be fully staffed by June 12. Deputy Chief Baran commented on the bark beetles epidemic and whether the damage to roadways in the forest from the winter storms will impede firefighting efforts on the Stanislaus National Forest.

