Caltrans Guardrail Project To Begin In Two Neighboring Counties

Sonora, CA – Guardrail improvements and vegetation management work will begin next week in two neighboring counties and last into the summer, impacting several highways.

The Caltrans Metal Beam Guardrail Project will take place in Tuolumne and Stanislaus counties on Highways 49, 108, and 120. The project will begin construction on Sunday, April 10, and to minimize the impact on travelers, the work will be done during nighttime hours. It will include one-way traffic control between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each Sunday through Friday, with no work being done on Saturday.

Caltrans details that current metal beam guardrails will be replaced with a new Midwest Guardrail System. End treatments will also be exchanged to meet current standards in 21 locations throughout the two counties. These upgrades will take place at various locations from Sonora to Dardanelle in Tuolumne County (post miles 1.3–53.3), as well as in and around Oakdale and Riverbank in Stanislaus County. Crews will also perform vegetation management and eradication during the project.