Where There Is Smoke?

Mi-Wok Stanislaus National Forest Enlarge

Long Barn, CA — Stanislaus National Forest Officials report Cal Fire is getting inundated with calls alerting them to a fire in the Long Barn area.

Forest Service spokesperson Diana Fredlund says it is not a wildfire, “It is expected. It’s a prescribed burn.” Fredlund adds, “Mainly we’re trying to improve the forest and reduce some of the fire hazard and that is why they are seeing the smoke.”

The forest service ignited a 20 acre prescribed burn on the Mi-Wok Ranger District Wednesday morning and that sparked a fire storm of calls to Cal Fire that have not let up, according to Fredlund. The burn is expected to be completed later this afternoon and she updates, “There won’t be any other fires before the holiday weekend. This is the only one this week. We do appreciate everybody keeping an eye out and letting us know, thanks a bunch!

Smoke will continue to be visible in the skies from Highway 108 and nearby communities.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.