Volunteer Fair Returning To Fairgrounds

Sonora, CA — If you want to learn more about how you can help the local Tuolumne County community, a volunteer fair is coming up this Thursday from 3:30-6:30pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

In-person Tuolumne County volunteer fairs were held in 2018 and 2019, but they went on hiatus the past three years, due to COVID.

One of the organizers is JoLynn Miller, who notes, “We have over 70 organizations coming again this year, so we know that organizations are excited to be there, and find volunteers.”

The idea started in 2018 out of the Leadership Tuolumne County efforts. Whether you have a lot of time to give, or just a little bit, Thursday’s Volunteer Fair is designed for everyone, and all ages.