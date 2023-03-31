CDD Director Yaley Will Highlight Development Projects

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Community Development Director Quincy Yaley.

Her office oversees zoning and development-related matters for the county.

Early in the show, she will discuss a proposal to revamp the Twain Harte Shopping Center and transform much of the space into apartment units. Yaley recently moderated a town hall in Twain Harte regarding the project.

She will also discuss proposed biomass projects going through the review process, housing initiatives, and other new development projects.