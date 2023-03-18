Clear
55.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Couple Arrested For Elder Abuse In Jamestown

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen

Jamestown, CA – Two callers reported possible elder abuse to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that a couple living in the victim’s Jamestown home was using fentanyl and selling drugs from the home.

Deputies responded recently to the home in the area of Wigwam Road after the callers reported the elderly victim “did not want them there” and the suspects” had invaded the victim’s space and were selling drugs.” When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the two suspects, 55-year-old Tracey Johansen and 33-year-old Christopher Miller, hiding in the residence.

A record check revealed Miller has a parole warrant and four misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest related to shoplifting and obstructing a public officer. A search of the home uncovered several items of drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Miller had been “buying fentanyl and using the drug within the home in close proximity to the elderly victim,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. Miller was arrested for felony transporting a controlled substance, elder abuse, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as his warrants. Johansen was taken into custody for felony elder abuse and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 