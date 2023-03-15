Mostly Clear
Twain Harte Drive Closed Due To Storm Impacts

By B.J. Hansen
Twain Harte, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that a mudslide has occurred, with downed powerlines, on Twain Harte Drive.

PG&E and county road crews are on the scene, assessing the impacts. There is a hard closure of Twain Harte Drive at Lava Road. Travelers will need to avoid the area and take an alternate route. It is not immediately clear how long Twain Harte Drive will be closed. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

