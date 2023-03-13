Hillside Concerns On Stockton Street In Sonora

Stockton Street Impacts View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that Stockton Street in Sonora is reduced to a single traffic lane due to the “instability of the hillside.”

The area is across from Nancy’s Hope. The Police Department is working with Caltrans to keep traffic moving in that area. Officials will continue to monitor the situation and address any safety concerns as they arise. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a potential delay.