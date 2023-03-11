Update: Law Enforcement Activity At Columbia State Park

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Update at 6:25 p.m.: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ashley Boujikian has an update on a search for a felony suspect in the Columbia State Park area that caused traffic delays during the Friday evening commute. The suspect is not considered dangerous to the public. Boujikian details that all traffic controls and school lockdowns have been lifted. She added,” Deputies will be lifting any lockdowns of buildings in the park but will remain in the Columbia area looking. None of our deputies saw the suspect at the park but were searching the park immediately after receiving information the suspect was there.”

The suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 20 years of age, with red hair. He was last seen wearing a brown cowboy hat, a tan shirt, a red Columbia jacket, and black shoes. Sheriff officials ask if anyone sees someone matching the description of the suspect to contact their office at 209-533-5815.

Original post at 5:48 p.m.: Columbia, CA – There is plenty of law enforcement activity at Columbia State Park this afternoon in Columbia.

A SWAT team is on the scene along with K9 units. After inquiries by Clarke Broadcasting, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ashley Boujikian relayed, “We have law enforcement activity in the area of Columbia State Park.” We request that the public avoid the area. Columbia Elementary, Columbia College and Columbia State Park have all been advised of the activity. The incident relates to a suspect that deputies are looking for in the area.”

Boujikian added, “If you see anything suspicious in or around the area, please call the sheriff’s office at 209-533-5815.” She shared that they believe the male suspect remains in the area. She noted, “It’s an active investigation, and further information will be released when it becomes available.” She does not know whether the suspect is armed.

Parrotts Ferry Road has CHP officers directing traffic at Columbia, Jackson, and Main streets.