Fire Heavily Damages Home On Hess Avenue

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — A fire ignited at around 10:30pm Tuesday in the 19100 block of Hess Avenue.

Heavy flames were coming from the 2,800 square ft. home when the initial responders arrived on the scene. The two people inside the residence were able to safely evacuate, according to fire officials.

The fire was knocked down just after 2am and fully contained at around 5:45am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tuolumne County Fire Department was assisted by CAL Fire, Tuolumne Fire, Sonora Fire, Twain Harte Fire, Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire, Columbia College Fire, Jamestown Fire and Modesto Fire.

