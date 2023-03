Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department is alerting travelers to avoid Longeway Road today, between Hunts Road and Scenic Heights Drive.

The department says the stretch of road is currently closed so that PG&E subcontractors can do emergency tree removal work. The Public Works Department reports that it is unclear how long the work will take to complete. Travelers will need to take an alternate route.

Written by BJ Hansen .

Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com .