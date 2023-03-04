Power Outages Linger, More Snow Coming, And Warming Centers
Remaining PG&E power outages in Tuolumne County
Power outages continue to plague the Mother Lode, but PG&E crews are making progress. There remain over 1,500 customers still without power in Tuolumne County, mostly in the Groveland area. Other impacted areas are Twain Harte, Soulsbyville and Tuolumne. All of these outages were caused by weather, and many of these customers have been without power since Monday. The Groveland area restoration time is still to be announced, but the utility company hopes to have the lights back on for the others around 9 p.m.
With more wintry weather heading into the region today, Tuolumne County will have two shelters open for individuals seeking a warm place to go. Both of these locations are staffed and open 24/7 until further notice. County officials provided these updates on warming centers:
- Tuolumne CRC is located at 18241 Bay Ave in Tuolumne.
- Groveland CRC is located at Groveland- 18986 Ferretti Road
In addition, a Warming Center will be open today through Monday at the Calaveras County Library on Gold Strike Road in San Andreas. For assistance with transportation, call Calaveras Connect at (209) 754-4450.
Additional public places in Tuolumne County open to provide a warm place to go during the day include:
- Sonora Main Library
Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
480 Greenley Road Sonora, CA 95370
Ph: 209-533-5507
- Tuolumne and Twain Harte Library
Tues-Thur, 2pm-6pm
Fri-Sat, 10am-2pm
- Groveland Library
Tues-Thur, 11am-5pm
Fri-Sat, 10am-2pm
- Lambert Community Center
Mon–Fri 11 a.m. – 2 pm
347 W. Jackson St.
Sonora, CA 95370
Ph: 209-533-4879
- Behavioral Health Enrichment Center – 101 Hospital Rd. Sonora CA 95370
Enrichment Center will be close for the weekend and re-open on March 6th – March 10th from 8:00 to 6:00
. If the county calls for a late start the EC will open when the county opens. If the county calls a Snow Day the EC will open from
12:00 – 6:00.
The Triage phone line 209-768-9784 will be operational from March 3rd– March 10th from 5p-9p at including weekends even if the county calls a Snow Day. During regular business hours call 533-5711.
Tuolumne County Public Works would like to remind everyone of sand locations. You will need to bring your own bags and shovel.
- Columbia – Airport parking lot @ 10723 Airport Rd (please look for the orange cones)
- Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street or at Parkview Ln and Chestnut Ave
- Jamestown – On the corner of 7th Ave and 8th St
- Big Oak Flat / Groveland area – 11242 Wards Ferry Rd
For those that need assistance with sheltering animals, please contact Tuolumne County
Animal Control at 209-694-2730. Animal Control is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 4
p.m. For afterhours animal emergencies, please contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 209-533-
5815.
Winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon dioxide
poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion. Tuolumne County OES urges people to stay safe
during winter weather:
- Stay off roads if at all possible. If you do travel, carry a flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
- Limit your time outside to avoid exposure to extreme cold. If you need to go outside,
wear layers of warming clothing.
- Prepare for power outages.