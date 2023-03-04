Power Outages Linger, More Snow Coming, And Warming Centers

Remaining PG&E power outages in Tuolumne County View Photo

Power outages continue to plague the Mother Lode, but PG&E crews are making progress. There remain over 1,500 customers still without power in Tuolumne County, mostly in the Groveland area. Other impacted areas are Twain Harte, Soulsbyville and Tuolumne. All of these outages were caused by weather, and many of these customers have been without power since Monday. The Groveland area restoration time is still to be announced, but the utility company hopes to have the lights back on for the others around 9 p.m.

With more wintry weather heading into the region today, Tuolumne County will have two shelters open for individuals seeking a warm place to go. Both of these locations are staffed and open 24/7 until further notice. County officials provided these updates on warming centers:

Tuolumne CRC is located at 18241 Bay Ave in Tuolumne.

Groveland CRC is located at Groveland- 18986 Ferretti Road

In addition, a Warming Center will be open today through Monday at the Calaveras County Library on Gold Strike Road in San Andreas. For assistance with transportation, call Calaveras Connect at (209) 754-4450.

Additional public places in Tuolumne County open to provide a warm place to go during the day include:

Sonora Main Library

Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

480 Greenley Road Sonora, CA 95370

Ph: 209-533-5507

Tuolumne and Twain Harte Library

Tues-Thur, 2pm-6pm

Fri-Sat, 10am-2pm

Groveland Library

Tues-Thur, 11am-5pm

Fri-Sat, 10am-2pm

Lambert Community Center

Mon–Fri 11 a.m. – 2 pm

347 W. Jackson St.

Sonora, CA 95370

Ph: 209-533-4879

Behavioral Health Enrichment Center – 101 Hospital Rd. Sonora CA 95370

Enrichment Center will be close for the weekend and re-open on March 6th – March 10th from 8:00 to 6:00

. If the county calls for a late start the EC will open when the county opens. If the county calls a Snow Day the EC will open from

12:00 – 6:00.

The Triage phone line 209-768-9784 will be operational from March 3rd– March 10th from 5p-9p at including weekends even if the county calls a Snow Day. During regular business hours call 533-5711.

Tuolumne County Public Works would like to remind everyone of sand locations. You will need to bring your own bags and shovel.

Columbia – Airport parking lot @ 10723 Airport Rd (please look for the orange cones)

Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street or at Parkview Ln and Chestnut Ave

Jamestown – On the corner of 7th Ave and 8th St

Big Oak Flat / Groveland area – 11242 Wards Ferry Rd

For those that need assistance with sheltering animals, please contact Tuolumne County

Animal Control at 209-694-2730. Animal Control is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 4

p.m. For afterhours animal emergencies, please contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 209-533-

5815.

Winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon dioxide

poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion. Tuolumne County OES urges people to stay safe

during winter weather:

Stay off roads if at all possible. If you do travel, carry a flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Limit your time outside to avoid exposure to extreme cold. If you need to go outside,

wear layers of warming clothing.