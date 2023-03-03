Partly Cloudy
Boy Injured In Golf Cart Crash

By Tracey Petersen
Boy flown after suffering injuries sustained in a golf cart crash

Burson, CA – A golf cart crash in Burson near the Camanche Reservoir involving two young boys resulted in one of them being flown from the scene.

Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters responded to a golf cart that had rolled over Thursday afternoon on Quartz Road, between Camanche Parkway South and Highway 12. Fire officials report a nine-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury and was transported by air ambulance to UC Davis Medical Center. It is unclear what the other boy’s age is and what his relationship is with the victim. Their names are not being released as they are minors.

