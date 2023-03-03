Update: Plane Crash Near Calaveras County Airport

Calaveras County Airport in San Andreas View Photo

Update at 12:15: Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Cpl. Greg Stark updates that the plane crash site is near Union Mine Road, north of the Calaveras County Airport off Highway 49 in San Andreas. He added that it is a single-engine aircraft, but it remains unknown how many occupants were in the plane or their possible injuries. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

Original post at Noon: San Andreas, CA – First responders are on the scene of a plane crash at the Calaveras County Airport in San Andreas.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Cpl. Greg Stark confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that a plane crashed on the northeast end of the airport, which is located off Highway 49 on Carol Kennedy Road. However, information is limited at this time. There are no details as to the type of aircraft or the number of occupants inside. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.