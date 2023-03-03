Clear
52.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Conjunction Of Two Planets Visible In Night Skies

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Jupiter and Venus visible Thursday from downtown Sonora

Jupiter and Venus visible Thursday from downtown Sonora

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Many in the Mother Lode have wondered why a pair of bright lights have been visible shortly after sunset in the western skies during the past two evenings.

NASA reports that it is known as a conjunction, and the clear conditions have allowed for the viewing of Jupiter and Venus, in the same area. It was visible on both Wednesday and Thursday throughout the region, and NASA reports that the two planets will grow further apart each night during March.

More information, from NASA, can be found here.

The best time for viewing is shortly after sunset (if there are clear skies).

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 