Road Closure In Crystal Falls Due Emergency TUD Repairs

By B.J. Hansen
Uprooted tree in Crystal Falls damages main water line

Sonora, CA — Due to needed emergency main waterline repairs, the Tuolumne Utilities District is closing Middlecamp Road from Nile River Drive to Hawk Lane.

The temporary closure is scheduled for 8am-8pm, today (Friday). Crews will still allow homeowners in that area to enter and exit. Other travelers are advised to take an alternate route.

TUD spokesperson Emily Long reports, “TUD was notified of the mainline break earlier in the week which was a result of heavy snow uprooting a large tree, tearing approximately 60 feet of water pipe out of the ground, and breaking the pipe in half. Crews were unable to access or repair the leak until recently due to downed powerlines and restricted road access.”

TUD thanks customers in the area for their patience, while repairs are being made.

