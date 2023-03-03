Clear
41 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Senator Feinstein Hospitalized Due To Health Matter

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Dianne Feinstein

Dianne Feinstein

Photo Icon View Photo

San Francisco, CA — California Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, is hospitalized in San Francisco, due to shingles.

Her office states that she was diagnosed sometime last month and expects to make a full recovery. Feinstein says in a statement, “I hope to return to the Senate later this month.”

Shingles is a non-life-threatening viral infection that causes a painful rash.

Feinstein has served six terms in office, after first being elected in 1992. She recently announced that she will not seek re-election in 2024.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert