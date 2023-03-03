Senator Feinstein Hospitalized Due To Health Matter

San Francisco, CA — California Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, is hospitalized in San Francisco, due to shingles.

Her office states that she was diagnosed sometime last month and expects to make a full recovery. Feinstein says in a statement, “I hope to return to the Senate later this month.”

Shingles is a non-life-threatening viral infection that causes a painful rash.

Feinstein has served six terms in office, after first being elected in 1992. She recently announced that she will not seek re-election in 2024.