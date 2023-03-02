Clear
Snowed In: Yosemite Remains Closed

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park was originally scheduled to reopen today, but park officials say it will stay closed due to safety concerns.

The park gates have been closed since this past Saturday, February 25, and officials say that some areas have received up to 15 feet of snow, and more is projected this weekend. Widespread power outages also linger in the park. There is currently no estimated re-opening date.

Only administrative staff are allowed to enter at this time. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

  • Snow in Yosemite
