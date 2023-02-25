Update: Traffic Alert: Pile-up On Highway 108

Checking for chains on HWY 108 in the Soulsbyville area View Photo

Update at 9:20 a.m.: The CHP reports the wreckage blocking the highway in the Long Barn area of Tuolumne County has been removed and traffic is moving freely once again. Six or more vehicles were involved in a crash near the Long Barn Road intersection, blocking the westbound lane. Some of the vehicles veered off the road and into embankments, but no one was hurt, according to the CHP. Officers directed traffic for about an hour.

Original post at 8:43 a.m.: Long Barn, CA — There is a pileup on Highway 108 in the Long Barn area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that six or more vehicles are involved in a crash near the Long Barn Road intersection, just before the highway becomes four lanes. The wreckage is blocking the westbound lane, with officers directing traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as it is icy, and the CHP added that if you do not need to be out on the roadways today and into next week, it is best to stay safe at home. Additionally, vehicles are being checked for chains in the Soulsbyville area at the intersection of Highway 108 and Soulsbyville Road, as can be seen in the image box photo. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.